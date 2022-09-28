Cyber school students trade in their computers for a day of in-person learning

Reach Cyber Charter School took their STEM bus to the Erie Maritime Museum Wednesday. Students in Erie and the surrounding area got the chance to come together and meet one another face to face.

They could also take part in several STEM-focused activities. This is the second stop on their tour throughout Pennsylvania.

“Many different in-person camps that we offer at Reach are going to be offered on this bus. We’re going to be able to bring our camps to our students. Some just don’t have the internet capacity or the ability to travel, so we’re going to come to them,” said Scott Stuccio, director of outreach at Reach Cyber Charter School.

More than 7,000 students in grades K-12 are enrolled in Reach Cyber Charter School.