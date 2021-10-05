Cyber security expert speaks out about Facebook outage calling it a misconfiguration

Would you dump Facebook?

Whistleblower allegations and Monday’s outage are leaving some people with serious doubts about the social media giant.

Despite the outage, the question remains, should you be concerned about your personal data?

We spoke with a cyber expert on this topic.

We’re told by a cyber security expert at Mercyhurst University that this outage has noting to do with a cyber attack or even hackers. This expert is telling us that it was a simple misplug.

Millions across the globe were casually scrolling through their Facebook and other social media platforms that Facebook owns.

All of a sudden, those platforms were gone for hours which left many people scratching their heads.

“People shouldn’t be concerned about that because this outage was due to a misconfiguration more than anything else. So everyone’s data is safe. Just lost access to the service, that’s it,” said Christopher Mansour, Assistant Professor of Cybersecurity at Mercyhurst University.

The question is what really caused the outage?

“The backbone of the internet is made up of routers that connects all of these data centers together, and by them doing that configuration they made a simple error which is simple, but unfortunately lead to this outage,” said Mansour.

Mansour’s cyber student said that we have to trust the experts.

“We just have to trust them to fix these problems and trust them that our data is protected and none of this stuff is like anything that will hurt us personally,” said Alexis Lovewell, Junior at Mercyhurst University.

Other people are saying that they are not too worried about their personal data being lost.

“A little bit, but really with Facebook it’s nothing to me you know. I can talk to my family and friends,” said Theresa Vandyke, Resident.

“I would tell people the data that you have on Facebook is fine. It has not been breached, still accessible by Facebook, still analyzed cause they own your data, but it hasn’t been leaked or anything like that,” said Mansour.

Mansour said that as of now, your personal data that you have on these platforms aren’t leaked. Again this wasn’t a cyber attack, it was a simple misconfiguration.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists