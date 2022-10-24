Erie County 911 services were temporarily disabled for cellphones for about an hour Sunday night.

Officials from the Erie County Department of Public Safety said the outage could have been caused by a cyber attack. According to county officials, a deactivated cell phone dialed 911 every seven seconds.

Those calls overwhelmed the system and prevented wireless callers from getting through. At about 10 p.m. on Sunday, the Erie County 911 services were down.

Thousands of Erie County residents received notifications that wireless calls could not go through to the center. Representatives from the Erie County Department of Public Safety said the outage has prompted an investigation by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

Officials know that a deactivated cell phone called the center every seven seconds which overwhelmed the system. They added there are two possible explanations: one is a technical malfunction and another is an intentional denial of service attempt.

Operations were restored about an hour later.

Landline phones were able to get through, as well as text messages to 911.