Cyclist hit by car on West 10th & Sassafras Tuesday night

A man was injured Tuesday night after being struck by a car while riding his bike.

It happened at the intersection of West 10th and Sassafras Streets just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The vehicle was reportedly turning onto Sassafras from West 10th when he struck the man riding his gas-powered bicycle.

The man, reportedly in his 40s, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury.

At this time, there is no word on if any charges will be filed.

