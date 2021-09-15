Cyclist killed in Tuesday evening accident on Peach Street

Erie Police are investigating an accident that left one man dead.

It was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday as a car-pedestrian accident in the 4100 block of Peach Street.

Erie Police say the victim was riding his bicycle near the entrance to a fast food parking lot when he struck a vehicle turning into that lot.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he died while undergoing treatment. Two other vehicles were also involved in the accident.

At this time, the cyclist’s identity has not yet been released. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

