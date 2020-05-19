Cyclist struck and killed by train in Girard

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has not yet released the identity of the woman who was struck and killed by a train in Girard last night.

Yoselin Person was live this afternoon from the newsroom with more.

It has been reported that around 11 p.m. last night a 19-year-old woman was riding her bike and was struck and killed by a train while crossing the tracks near the intersection of Mechanic and Randall Streets in Girard.

Reports from the scene indicate that her body was recovered along the tracks just East of Rice Avenue, more than a quarter mile away from where she was struck.

At this time, officials are continuing to investigate the incident. We will continue to update you as the investigation develops.