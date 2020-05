The death of a 17-year-old girl struck and killed by a train has been ruled a suicide.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook made the ruling earlier today.

Police and firefighters were called to Mechanic and Randall streets in Girard around 11 p.m. last night.

The train was heading east at the time of the accident.

According to Cook, the train’s crew said that the girl stepped into the path of the train.