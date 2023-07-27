Lake Erie Cyclefest returns to the region this weekend with new routes and has a little something for everyone. Proceeds from this year’s rides will benefit six local nonprofits.

This weekend is jam packed with events to show what Erie has to offer on two wheels.

Cyclers around the region are gearing up for the annual Lake Erie Cyclefest.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and AHN Saint Vincent Hospital are partnering with the Erie Sports Commission to present a remarkable journey through Erie’s roads, trails, and beaches.

“Lake Erie Cyclefest was originally started by a partnership between YMCA Erie and EmergyCare. They ran the event together for a number of years. Really put a lot of love and heart into it,” said Chris Rosato Jr., events and marketing manager for Erie Sports Commission.

Six non-profits will host and benefit from each individual ride. The festival begins Thursday with the downtown slow roll.

Those who live their lives behind handlebars can enjoy 10 miles through the city that will be led by Erie Police cyclists.

This is to secure intersections, so everyone sticks together and remains safe.

“Healthy, vibrant cities have abundant pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, and we at the Downtown Partnership want to advocate for that through events like this with Bike Erie,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has hosted a ride with Cyclefest for the past three years. The events and marketing manager told us it has grown significantly since then.

“In addition to having the bicycle rally, we also invite a bunch of small businesses and small vendors to the park. We’re going to have a night market, we have a concert, so we make a really big deal out of it. It’s a super fun event and it’s a great utilization of Perry Square as a public park,” Tamulonis explained.

Groups of professional cyclists are making their way here from Pittsburgh and Cleveland, but not to worry, cyclist of all levels can put up their kickstands.

“It’s a weekend full of celebrating cycling which everyone can do. It’s a very accessible activity and so even if you’re maybe not the most avid cycler, if you have a bike, you can come on down. There’s a ride for you,” Rosato Jr. went on to say.

Now if you aren’t available tonight there are still some rides this weekend open for registration. You can visit the Cyclefest website for more information.