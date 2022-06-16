A group of cyclists on a journey across the country are making a pit stop in Erie on June 16.

Nearly 30 cyclists will spend the night at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel. This is their fifth and final rest day on their trip from Los Angeles to Boston.

The 3,400 mile trip started on Mother’s Day and they averaging 80 miles a day.

Some people said are doing this for charity to raise money, while others said they are just doing this as a childhood dream.

“Just to see both the history and where the country used to be as we were on historic Route 66, as we came through some of the bigger cities today, to see that journey and to experience that is the trip of a lifetime for sure,” said Peyton Kaiser, Crossroads Cycling.

The company Crossroads Cycling puts on the cross country journey every year.