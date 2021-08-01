Cyclists team up to support Because You Care animal shelter during Cyclefest

Cyclists are teaming up for a good cause during Cyclefest to help Animals in need.

Sunday August 1st is the last day of Cyclefest where cyclists started their route from McKean Elementary School to support Because You Care Animal Shelter rescue service and for a nice ride around Southern Erie County.

Some cyclists race to the finish line for competitions, and others simply enjoy the ride.

Whatever the reason is to enjoy this sport, all 120 cyclists helped out for a great cause for the last day of Cyclefest.

Because You Care Inc is an animal rescue center where all of the proceeds from this event will go.

“All of the money goes towards helping running out centers and we have foster homes so it helps our foster families with food and veterinarian fees,” said Jennifer Bane from Because You Care Inc.

“Everyone comes together for the great cause to ride and enjoy themselves,” said Sabrina Smith, Participant.

At this event there were two different rides to choose from.

“One is a 25 mile ride, and the other is a 40 mile ride. I think cyclists are going to see some hills and some flats and Because You Care has some really good rest areas planned,” said Emily Biddle, Erie Sports Commission.

“Today I signed up for 40 miles. I don’t know if the weather is going to allow me to do 40 miles so I might just settle for 25,” said Fernando Escridens, Participant.

The main goal of Cyclefest is not only to help a good cause, but to bring everyone together to enjoy the sport.

“At the end there is a gathering of food trucks and entertainment and that’s really what this event is all about, not only helping a charity, but being engaged and cycling together,” said Biddle.

“I chose to do this because Erie is a nice town and it’s a great way to see the country. It’s nice and a nice day to ride,” said Escridens.

