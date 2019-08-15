D-Day Plane flies into Ashtabula for the weekend

A flying museum by the name of Whiskey Seven has made its way into Ashtabula County for the weekend.

The D-Day survivor is a C-47. Samiar Nefzi was able to catch some air with the flight crew today.

What a unique birds eye view it was flying on a museum. The aircraft is no charter plane by any means, but it sure was a lot of fun experiencing what the flight crews call flying history.

“Being an original D-Day airplane up overhead the D-Day re-enactment is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Chief Captain Chris Polhemus, National War Plane Museum.

That is Chief Captain Chris Polhemus, who has been flying the C-47 D-Day survivor Whisky Seven for the last 20 years with the National War Plane Museum.

The flying museum made its way to the area for a D-Day re-enactment in Conneaut.

Whiskey Seven’s big day wouldn’t come until June 5, the night before D-Day. She flew 17 paratroopers at 11 p.m., then dropped them off on the beaches of Normandy shortly after 2 a.m.

Co-Pilot Ruben Alconero said this craft is unique to fly.

“Everything is manual. There is no automation. You really fly this airplane. There is no autopilot. The ability to fly it, smell it, and be around this part of history is just a wonderful opportunity,” said Ruben Alconero, Co-Pilot.

Alconero, who is an airline pilot, said flying Whiskey Seven gives him a chance to reflect on the advancements made within the aviation history.

“It’s all an origination from an aircraft like this. This is where we built our foundation on, and continue today now to have an autopilot and flight management computers, but this back to the basics where you’re pilot and aviator,” said Alconero.

Now what can you expect when taking a trip aboard Whiskey Seven? The experts will tell you.

“I’ll tell you it’s loud, it’s breezy, it’s shaky, vibrates. As far as comfort, it’s not something you go for. It’s going back and experiencing things the way they were,” said Chief Caption Polhemus.

Samiar Nefzi was able to take a ride, and said it was loud, but well worth it. This weekend, when they’re not taking part in the re-enactment, you can get tickets to experience the flight. Those are available at the event, or online.