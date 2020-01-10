D.E.P. determining next steps for Erie Coke after plant closure

It has been weeks since Erie Coke closed its doors for good, but many people are still wondering what’s next.

Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) officials say the next step is coming up with a time frame for solid material removal.

Erie Coke has 90 days to remove hazardous materials and one year to remove residual waste.

Erie Coke is now focused on removing the waste water from the property. That effort should be finished by the end of the month.

The D.E.P. is still trying to determine what will happen to the site following the clean up.