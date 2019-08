The controversy surrounding Erie Coke Corporation continues.

The Department of Environmental Protection (D.E.P.) issued three more violations this week. These violations include visible air contaminants of greater than 20 percent, particulate matter emissions visible from Erie Cokes Property, and visible air contaminants of greater than 20 percent escaping from the coke side shed.

The D.E.P. denied Erie Cokes request to renew its operating license.