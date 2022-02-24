The U.S. District Attorney highlighted the work of Erie’s Strengthening Police Community Partnerships (SPCP) Thursday morning in Erie City Hall chambers.

The Mayor’s Weekly News Conference included some new faces. State officials commended the city’s effort to strengthen the relationship between Erie Police and the community.

Representatives from the Department of Justice and the Regional U.S. District Attorney revealed the findings of a study on the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program.

Officials say members of the public trust Erie Police more today than they did in the past.

One city resident who lost her son to gun violence says she sees the way the city is implementing programs to gain the community’s trust.

“The officers showing off their vehicles in the fire department, they’re showing off the fire truck and the kids getting wet. Just seeing that, it really just gives you so much hope that there is going to be such a brighter future moving forward. I mean, the kids are the future, so we have to do the work now,” said Vanessa Belen, SPCP community member.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Coming up on JET 24 Action News at 5 you can hear from state officials about the city’s progress.