DA no longer seeking death penalty against man accused of killing two people in June

After much discussion, the District Attorney’s office will not seek the death penalty against a man accused of killing two people.

District Attorney Jack Daneri said Cody Potthoff’s charges would allow his office to pursue the death penalty. This comes after the 25-year-old allegedly went on a two day crime spree in June of 2020.

Daneri explained that his office discussed the pro’s and con’s of the death penalty as it relates to the case, adding they’ve come to the conclusion that the case did not warrant the death penalty.

“Getting the death penalty is no victory or anything that the victim’s families can take solace in, because they don’t actually get that result,” Jack Daneri, District Attorney, Erie County.

The DA’s office has been in contact and discussed the matter with the victim’s families. Potthoff is set to stand trial on March 18th.