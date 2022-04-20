(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie County District Attorney is asking the courts to allow the alleged Erie High School shooter to be tried as an adult.

If granted, it could mean a longer prison sentence should the boy be convicted.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

This comes after the suspect allegedly shot another student in a school hallway on April 5, 2022.

Despite the fact that the suspect is only 14 years old, District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz is asking a judge to transfer the case from juvenile court to adult court.