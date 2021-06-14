Dads get a free sandwich this Father’s Day at Primanti Bros.

Dads can get a free sandwich from Primanti Bros. this Father’s Day.

Dads can get one free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich this Sunday with a minimum of a $7 menu purchase.

The offer is available for dine-in, online or mobile orders with the coupon code DAD at checkout.

“Dads know money doesn’t grow on trees, stated Adam Golomb, Chief Dad and Head of Bad Jokes, Primanti Bros. “So, we’re making things a little easier with a free sandwich. And if the kids get wild and you need to ‘turn that car RIGHT around,’ you can even grab your free sandwich for takeout.”

For more information, please visit www.primantibros.com.