Dahlkemper “Deeply Concerned” for Erie County following largest spike in COVID-19 cases

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announces the biggest spike in new COVID-19 cases. She is saying that she is “Deeply Concerned” for Erie County.

As we prepare to enter the yellow phase on Friday, Erie County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. The County Executive is urging everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and use proper hygiene. Dahlkemper adding that if Erie County continues to see a spike, we could end up back in the red phase.

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County today.

Of these new cases:

Three individuals are in their 20s

Two individuals are in their 30s

Two individuals are in their 40s

One individual is in their 50s

One individual is a teenager

These cases are spread throughout Erie County with three in Zone One, two in Zone Two, one in Zone Three, and three in Zone Five. You can see all the latest cases by zone by clicking at the county zone map.

Dahlkemper says that if Erie County residents do not follow proper guidelines and there is a significant jump, we could move back to the red phase.

“If we continue with these numbers, we will get close to the state numbers of cases, 50 cases per 100,000 over a 14 day period. If we get to that, we have a high risk of going back into the red phase and closing everything back down again.” Dahlkemper said.

“Everybody has the responsibility to protect one another. It is still advised that you think twice before you leave your home.” said Christopher C. Clark, President and CEO of AHN Saint Vincent.

“We strongly urge everyone during this yellow phase to follow CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others.” said David P. Gibbons, President of UPMC Hamot.

You can watch the full live replay of the Erie County COVID-19 update from May 7th below: