Dahlkemper on Governor Wolf’s restrictions order

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is stressing the importance of the community doing it’s part.

During the county’s news briefing, Dahlkemper says she believes Governor Wolf’s decision on restrictions are appropriate. This comes after a spike of cases from the virus in Allegheny County.

However, Dahlkemper says Wolf’s mitigation efforts will create hardships for business owners in the county.

“That’s the downside of this, the economy and our businesses that we know so many of them particularly in our hospitality area are struggling. Tourism, hospitality, and we want to be there to help you. So one of the things that hopefully will be happening very shortly is the 24.3 million dollars CARES funding,” says Dahlkemper.