Dahlkemper promotes caution as Erie County moves to “Yellow Phase”

Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that 24 counties in Pennsylvania will go to the yellow phase on May 8th. This designation will allow for some easing of restrictions dealing with businesses and social gatherings.

Among that group are Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties. Erie County is the most populous in the yellow phase group and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper is promoting caution for the move into the new phase.

One week from today, on Friday, May 8th, Erie County will move into the “Yellow Phase” which will lift the stay at home order.

“We now have an opportunity to start the process of rebuilding Erie County’s economy again.” Dahlkemper said.

Yellow phases has many restrictions. Some places not permitted to open include:

Indoor Recreation

Health and wellness facilities

Personal Care Services Gyms Spas Hair and Nail Salona Entities that provide massage therapy



The entertainment industry like casinos and theaters will remain closed until the “Green Phase.”

“To those businesses, I ask you to reach out to our economic partners like the Chamber, Erie County Redevelopment Authority or others who could potentially find ways to assist you.” Dahlkemper said.

At this point, it is unknown how long the “Yellow Phase” will last.

Today, there is one new positive case of COVID-19 in Erie County. This person is in their 40s and lives in Zone One, which is the City of Erie. This will bring the county total to 88 cases. 64 cases have recovered. Dahlkemper believes that as we move into this new phase, we will see a spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

“We believe it is almost inevitable we are going to see a spike in cases. That is why we’re looking at what kind of teams we need to build out to quickly react to any cases that might come forward.” Dahlkemper said.

There is still little detail yet regarding the yellow phase. More information is expected to be released on Monday, May 4th.

There was questions as to places like dog groomers opening up. As of right now, that is still unknown. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine did announce that there would not be any professional team sports permitted during the yellow phase.