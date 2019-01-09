Dairy Queen Assistant Manager accused of theft

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

01/09/19 - An Erie woman was released on unsecured bond following her arraignment on Tuesday. 24-year-old Kelsey E. Szparaga is accused of stealing more than $97,000 from the Peach Street Dairy Queen, while working as an assistant manager for the restaurant.

The charges were filed against Szparaga on Friday, following a lengthy investigation by Erie police. Suspicion of her misappropriating funds began in February 2018. Reportedly, Szparaga was stealing the money between Jan. 1, 2016 and Jan. 22, 2018 through cash deposit discrepancies and illegitimate over-rings.

She was taken in for third-degree felony on counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and receiving stolen property. Her set bond is 15 thousand dollars unsecured, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 24.