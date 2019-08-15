Dale Earnhardt Jr. taken to hospital following plane crash

According to News 11, The Carter County Sheriff’s Office report that retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been transported to a hospital following a plane crash at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.

The FAA said the plane rolled off the runway around 3:40 p.m.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier said Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on the plane that crashed this afternoon.

Earnhardt Jr. was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries, according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Earnhardt’s injuries were described as just cuts and abrasions.

The Sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

Kelly Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”