Dalton pleads guilty to third degree murder of David Tate, Jr.

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 01:53 PM EST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 05:22 PM EST

A third suspect involved in a 2017 shooting that left one man dead pleads guilty in court today.

David Dalton pleaded guilty today to 3rd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault from a shooting that occurred in June of 2017 that took the life of David Tate, Jr. 

The prosecution recommended that he receive 30-60 years behind bars. Two co-defendants, Jalen Reynolds and Taisha Santiago are serving life sentences in connection to the murder.

Dalton's sentencing is scheduled for March 15th.

