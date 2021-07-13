Damage by Washington Park on Brown Avenue and West 23rd Street closes busy five way intersection

Damage to the intersection by Washington Park on Brown Avenue and West 23rd Street has closed the busy five way intersection for almost two weeks.

Here is more on what caused this closure.

On June 29th, City officials are calling it a storm sewer system failure that caused the hole in the middle of the Erie City intersection. This failure caused issues for the people near the intersection.

Repairs are underway at the intersection of 23rd Street and Brown Avenue at Washington Park.

“One of the storm sewers collapsed, and once that collapsed, washed away the sanitary manhole. So we’ve been in the process of repairing it,” said Chuck Zysk, Assistant Director of Public Works Property and Parts for the City of Erie.

Zysk said that this is a normal repair for the city.

“There are two. There were two storm pipes that were broken and also the sanitary manhole. So the same sanitary manhole had already been reset and the storm pipes have been replaced today,” said Zysk.

Not only is the sink hole causing traffic delays, but it is causing sewage back up for the surrounding neighbors.

“No they did it the same day. I wasn’t going to smell that smell,” said Brenda Ikajiku, Erie Resident.

Ikajiku is not the only neighbor having this issue.

“My neighbor informed me that he had two inches of water standing in his basement. The neighbor next to home has six inches of water in their basement. So as far as I know I’m the only one who asked you know what are you gonna do about that water,” said Ikajiku.

Zysk said that this is a common repair for the city because of the age of the roads in the city.

The intersection is expected to be open to traffic by tomorrow morning.

