An NFL star made an appearance in town to celebrate Global Youth Service Day.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie took part in Global Youth Service Day. It’s a day filled with activities for kids grades 6 through 12.

Saturday afternoon, a special ceremony took place with local performers, Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin made an appearance too. Hamlin recently suffered from cardiac arrest after he made a tackle on the field.

The youth leadership had been collecting toys to donate to Hamlin’s charity called “Chasing M’s.” The CEO of the Youth Leadership Institute said that the institute is very lucky to have the NFL star drop by.

“So, Erie was a benefactor of it and we’re very excited about having him here and right now he’s signing a tremendous amount of autographs for a lot of young people so we’re very excited,” said Edison Nicholson, CEO of the Youth Leadership Institute.

During Saturday’s ceremony, Mayor Joe Schember presented Hamlin with a key to the city.