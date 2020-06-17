The county executive is speaking out following state senator Dan Laughlin’s right to know request.

County executive, Kathy Dahlkemper, is saying the county has been transparent with the matter and will continue to be.

She explained her only concern with the request of resources to gather the information. The health department will have to add another duty to their limited staff.

However, they will send all information over to Senator Laughlin.

“I’ve been fighting for this community to be moved to the green phase for what seems about a month now. There’s nothing different that’s going to be found in any of the communications we’ve had. If we need to prove that through some right-to-know request, than we’ll do that,” said Dahlkemper

Dahlkemper adding with recent COVID-19 numbers she remains optimistic about the county moving forward into the green phase.