Dan Rice Days celebrations underway in Girard

It’s Dan Rice Days in the Borough of Girard. Every year, on the first week of August, Girard celebrates the famous circus clown Dan Rice.

Dan Rice Days kicked off just a moments ago, with the unveiling of a huge mural that was painted on the entire side of a building at the intersection of Main and Myrtle Streets.

Downtown Girard will be packed this weekend with people enjoying the arts and crafts, and the many food vendors.

Dan Rice was a famous circus clown that wintered his circus animals in Girard. He is also responsible for the Civil War Monument that was placed in the middle of Main Street in 1864.

Activities that are planned all weekend in downtown Girard include the huge Dan Rice parade that kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

