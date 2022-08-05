The always popular and family-friendly Dan Rice Days continue in Girard.

On Friday, the fan favorite car show and BBQ chicken dinner took center stage.

Folks got to check out some really nice cars at the A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Co. Last year, there were nearly 100 tractors, muscle cars, and sports cars.

“It’s good for the community, just to get together. A lot of these car people go every week together to show their vehicles and their hard work. It’s an expensive hobby to have, so it’s a nice thing for the public to come out and look at it,” said Kim Hyde, A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Company President.

One of the cars that folks got to see was a Mercedes SL500 AMG Lorinser Special Edition. The owner said he has no plans to sell it, but he loves showing it off at Dan Rice Days.

“It’s always a good time and Dan Rice Days celebration is a lot fun, a lot of things to do and the car show has always been real good and I have shown my car here for several years,” said Ron Swenson, Girard resident.

Swenson said his prized possession has won many awards.

“I have won so many trophies with it, including Star Fest down in Alabama and Star Fest in Virginia,” Swenson said.

Another big Friday night draw is the chicken BBQ.

“With the car show being here, it has tremendously increased the amount of sales that we do for our chicken BBQ, which is great for our department since we are a volunteer. So, everything we sell to buy new equipment, gear, that kind of stuff is all very helpful when the community comes out to support us,” Hyde said.

