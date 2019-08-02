Dan Rice Days continue through Sunday in Girard

The Girard Community came out in full force for the beginning of the 54th annual Dan Rice Days.

The festival kicked off yesterday with the unveiling of a mural that was painted on the side of a building at the intersection of Main and Myrtle Streets.

Today, downtown Girard was packed with people enjoying arts and crafts, and many food vendors.

The Girard Borough Manager said this year’s Dan Rice Days will have more vendors than ever before.

“It’s wonderful to see people come out, and visit us at Dan Rice Days. This year, we have a wonderful new mural on Myrtle Street that people can look at. That’s a nice combination of our history,” said Rob Stubenbort, Girard Borough Manager.

The Dan Rice Days parade kicks off tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. on Rice Avenue and Main Street.