Dan Rice Days continues in Girard with tours of two historic houses

Dan Rice Days continued on Saturday with tours of two historic houses that were home to a major pillar in Girard.

The white and yellow houses on Walnut Street in Girard were home to Ms. Battles who played a huge role in the history of Girard.

On Saturday August 7th, visitors toured the homes along with other pieces of history.

Looking back into Girard’s past, the yellow and white houses once lived in by Charlotte Elizabeth Battles who plays a significant role in Girard’s history, is open for self guided tours.

“Her parents opened the Battles Bank, but she also was a pillar of the community. She supported the community. She owned much of the property in the community. When her father passed away, she took over the Battles Bank which was in the community which was the main bank area,” said Wendy Meka, Volunteer at Battles Museum Society.

During Dan Rice Days the house attracts many visitors.

“Seven years ago they had reopened the house up and every year we do something with Dan Rice Days, and every year the numbers have doubled. So I think last year there were over 500 people that went through the house and I don’t know how many we’re gonna have this year but I’ll bet it’s gonna be a fair amount,” said JR Jenson, Volunteer at the Erie Co. Historical Society.

Everything inside the house is original to when Ms. Battle’s father built the house in 1861.

“You have to know where you come from to know where you’re going, and I think when you look at something like the Battles estate is such an interesting little niche in history. It really kind of captured so much I think about what this whole area of the state is about,” said Jensen.

As of right now, tours of the Ms. Battles house are only open during Dan Rice Days, but volunteers stated that they hope more tours will be open to the public very soon.

