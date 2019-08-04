Dan Rice Days continues with annual parade

Once again, Rice Avenue and Main Street lined with people for the annual Dan Rice Days parade.

The parade began at Girard High School on Rice Avenue and proceeded south on route 18 to Main Street. Fire officials from the Girard Borough, Girard Police and Antique vehicles took part in the event

“It’s just family time,” said Keli Talbot, a Girard resident. “It’s just time to spend together and be with my sister and my husband and our kids and what we do together.”

Tomorrow at 9am is the annual Mustang show.