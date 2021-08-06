Dan Rice Days features Classic Car Show

GIRARD — Dan Rice Days continued over in Girard on Thursday night, and folks got to see some really nice cars, new and old.

The classic car show at A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Company featured everything from Mustangs to Trans Ams.

While the car show was free, the fire department was selling beer and food.

Organizers say it’s all about bringing the community together and having fun.

“It gets everybody together, talking and seeing each other,” said Doug Mathis of the A.F. Hose and Ladder Company. “Just getting out and enjoying the beautiful day, spending a little bit of money to support us.”

Dan Rice Days continues Saturday and Sunday with the 5k race starting at 7 a.m.

