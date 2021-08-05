Dan Rice Days return to Girard through Saturday

The regional tradition of Dan Rice Days is back in Girard this week to reignite the tradition that was missed in the community last year.

The event features vendors, crafters, and the unveiling of an historical marker.

“We’re working very hard to bring this together, said Robert Stubenbort, Girard Borough manager. “And, as always, we look forward to seeing everybody. We have food vendors, crafters, of course, the big parade on Saturday.”

The parade celebrates Dan Rice, an established circus owner who made Girard his home in the 1850’s.

Stephanie Hall, a Girard resident and owner of CS Craft Designs, said after attending the event annually since she was a child, she’s now selling her crafts.

“We’re very excited about selling products at Dan Rice Days,” Hall said. “I’ve been coming here since, I don’t know, I learned how to walk, so it’s really exciting to be here and just be able to share some of the crafts.”

Jeff Sherry, a representative from the Erie Historical Society, said part of celebrating Dan Rice Days is inviting members of the community to learn about the history of the area.

“We open the two houses on dan rice days and any special occasion that the Girard Borough might have,” Sherry said, “so that the people of Erie can see inside.”

Sherry said these historical houses were built by farmer rush battles in the mid-19th century.

The Historical Society also celebrates Dan Rice’s contributions to Girard by honoring fallen men of Erie County.

Dan Rice Days continues this evening with a performance from the Gem City Jazz Ensemble from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Main Street.

