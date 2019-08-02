Dan Rice Days underway in Girard

It’s everything Dan Rice this weekend in Girard. The annual Dan Rice Days is taking over Main Street in the Borough.

Dan Rice presented Girard with the statue that sits in the middle of Main Street. It honors the Civil War soldiers who died in battle. It was dedicated in November of 1865 just months after the war ended.

This is what you’ll see when you come to Girard for Dan Rice Days, and on both sides of the streets it’s vendors, arts and crafts, and food.

One of the highlights last night was the dedication of the “Our Town” mural, painted on the side of the building at Main Street and Myrtle Street. It was painted by Mary Miller, Mary Hamilton, Nancy Shumaker Pallan, and Eliza Chaffee Wolfe.

So head west young man, It’s Dan Rice Days in Girard. For a full schedule of events you can visit Dan Rice Days website danricedays.com.