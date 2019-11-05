Dancakes creates David Belmondo and Tom DiVecchio out of pancakes

David Belmondo and Tom DiVecchio showed off a tasty surprise this morning.

Dancakes made pancakes in the likeness of Dave and Tom as the Second Annual Good Taste Erie will take place soon. Sean Lafferty and Jill McCormick were also made into pancakes.

Good Taste Erie is happening on Saturday, November 16th at the Ambassador Event Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dozens of local restaurants, wineries, and food producers will be on hand.

Dancakes will also be there to put on a pancake show at 1 p.m.

The event supports Erie City Mission. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.