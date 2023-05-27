Dancers from all across the region are going head-to-head for a chance to compete for a national championship.

We stopped by The Bayfront Convention Center to see how performers are preparing.

One of the fastest growing dance competitions in the country is making their final stop in Erie and dancers are getting ready for a pretty intense weekend.

Star Dance Alliance is hosting their first Imagine National Dance Challenge at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Top dancers ages 5 to 19 are competing in solo, duet, trio and group divisions across multiple skill levels.

“We have studios from Pittsburgh, we have studios from Ohio, we have studios from the Buffalo area and so that the beautiful thing about Erie is we’re within an hour and half, two-hour drive of so many other population centers. It’s a great draw,” said Shaun Moe, national director of Imagine Dance Challenge.

Emotion Dance Academy is a one of many studios that traveled here from Pittsburgh.

The owner told us that some of her students train six days a week to prepare for competitions like this.

“I have over 90 kids on my team, and we have over 196 entries that we bring,” said Erin Vekkeli,

director & owner of Emotion Dance Academy.

“I would go to my dance studio Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday to prepare,” said Hadlee Vekkeli, a dancer with Emotion Dance Academy.

Hadlee is competing as a soloist to a dance called “Speaking French.”

She told us that she did a lot of research for her dance about Paris and even had some tricks up her sleeve.

“I just want to see my kids shine on stage, I mean, this is a fantastic event and a beautiful venue, and I just want to see everyone shine bright,” Erin Vekkeli went on to say.

Imagine national dance challenge has raised over $175,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.”

“You come out here to Erie on Memorial Day weekend, have an amazing experience at our competition and also leave knowing you made a difference in so many other people’s lives through our work with BCRF. Have a great time with your family,” Moe explained.

Competition resumes Sunday at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude with awards at 11:15 a.m.