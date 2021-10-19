Daniel Tiger coming to schools in Erie this Friday

Fans of PBS Kids can meet Daniel Tiger on Friday as he makes his way through Erie this Friday, Oct. 22.

Daniel will be stopping by several schools across the region on an EMTA trolley — including two in Erie — to hand out kindness kits as part of Be My Neighbor Day, supported by PNC Grow Up Great.

Be My Neighbor Day invites children and families to participate in activities that help care for neighbors in need while celebrating the life of the late TV host Fred Rogers, the creator of Daniel Tiger.

While in Erie on Friday, Daniel will stop by:

Barber National Institute (100 Barber Place, Erie): 10:20 to 10:40 a.m.

10:20 to 10:40 a.m. Iroquois Elementary School (4231 Morse St., Erie): 12:40 to 1 p.m.

WQLN will leave behind a bag of goodies for each child. Following the visit, WQLN is encouraging students to read the Daniel Tiger books and learn American Sign Language with their families.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.