A new pharmacy has opened to serve the downtown community at the Erie Center for Arts & Technology (ECAT).

Darling’s Pharmacy opened back on May 2, 2022, making healthcare more accessible to City of Erie residents.

The Pharmacy Manager said there’s a need for this in the downtown community.

“There’s a big community here, a lot of neighborhoods. So, them being able to walk in or walk up to the drive-thru, it’s just a good place for us to be, especially being connected to the doctor’s office here. That way, people can just come straight there and get their prescriptions here without having to go to another building,” said Ciarra Bodnar, Pharmacy Manager at Darling’s Pharmacy.

The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and is open until 6 p.m. on Mondays. It is located on the first floor of the Erie Center for Arts & Technology building at 650 East Avenue.