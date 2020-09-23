DA’s office files for appeal that LeClair should pay Coast Guard restitution

The District Attorney’s office has “motioned for an appeal” to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to rule if Christopher LeClair should pay the coast guard restitution.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz filed the motion asking the supreme court to re-visit the case.

In 2017, LeClair reported his wife Karen LeClair fell overboard causing the coast guard to search for her, when in reality LeClair murdered her.

The search cost the cost guard around $425,000.

A panel of judges already ruled in the case that LeClair did not have to pay because the coast guard, as a federal agency, does not meet the definition of a “victim.”