Data breach discovered at Achievement Center of LECOM Health

A recent data breach was discovered at the Achievement Center of LECOM Health

According to a news release release, ACLH discovered suspicious activity in two of its business email accounts back on March 2nd.

An investigation revealed that there was unauthorized access to one email account from the Achievement Center of LECOM Health from July 30, 2020 to August 3, 2020.

There was also unauthorized access to another account from February 25, 2021 to March 2, 2021. Third party forensic specialists were called to assist to determine the nature and scope of the activity

According to the news release, as a result of this investigation, the ACLH is mailing letters to identified client families “as information related to these individuals may have been contained withing one of the impacted email accounts.”

The data analysis revealed that the types of information held by ACLH and potentially in one of

the email accounts includes: demographic data ranging from name, address, date of birth,

and/or social security number; clinical diagnosis, lab results, medication and/or other treatment

information; and/or insurance information names, emails, and addresses.

If anyone has any questions about the incident, you are asked to click here.