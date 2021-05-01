Data breach discovered at the Achievement Center of LECOM Health

A data breach has been discovered at the Achievement Center of LECOM Health.

The Achievement Center sent out a news release stating that the company found suspicious activity in two of its business email accounts on March 2nd.

An investigation was launched immediately and determined there was unauthorized access to one ACLH email account from July 30, 2020 to August 3rd, 2020 and another account from February 25th, 2021 to March 2nd 2021.

ACLH is mailing letters to identified client families as information related to these individuals may have been contained within one of the impacted email accounts.