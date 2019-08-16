Data protection company MCPc expands to larger location on West 12 Street

A local data security company is on the grow. Today, the company MCPc announced their expansion in the city of Erie.

MCPc is a Data Protection Company that offers security to businesses. With their new location on West 12 Street, they’re hoping to bring new jobs to the Erie region.

If you’re a business owner who wants to protect your data, there’s good news, MCPc is a company that will work to make sure your information isn’t compromised.

“In the case of Higmark, it would be healthcare and Hippa, so we make sure it meets the appropriate regulations. At that point, it switches into a monitoring phase, so we monitor the end point,” said Andy Jones, CEO MCPc.

CEO of the company Andy Jones said data protection should be a priority in this day and age.

“We believe data is the new oil. We believe wars are going to be fought over data, which they already are,” said Jones.

The company is committed to hiring between 30 to 35 new technology based securtiy and substantaility jobs.

MCPc said they outgrew the State Street location. They’ll have around 10,000 square feet at this new location. That new location is located on West 12 Street.

Rob Lavin is the SOC Supervisor at MCPc. He is excited about the expansion.

“We’re expanding the capabilities of MCPc in the Erie market to include this new facility where we are able to do even more for our client base,” said Rob Lavin, MCPc SOC Supervisor.

Lavin cited recent breaches as the reason to get involved.

“You pick one, and there is a solution to those problems. You can go across the board of all the different news stories, and there’s something that MCPc can mitigate, and help remove that problem,” said Lavin.

The goal is to secure Erie’s growth as a secure digital services destination. Construction on MCPc’s new space begins this fall with a move-in date in 2020.