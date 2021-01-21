Data shows Erie School District students struggling with one or more courses in remote learning environment

New data has revealed that many Erie School District students are failing one or more courses in the remote learning environment.

During Wednesday night’s Erie School Board meeting, it was revealed that 56% of middle school students are failing during the second quarter of 2021.

48% of Erie High School students are failing in the second quarter.

Erie School Board director Thomas Spagel says he understands the school needs to balance health and well-being during the pandemic.

“But we can’t lose focus that our primary mission is to educate our students. The statistics will show very clearly that we are failing as a community and we are tasked to educate our children.” Spagel said.

Spagel says the Erie School District administration will be presenting plans and options to the board.

“How we can best fill the seats as a function of the ventilation. I know that there is support from the school board members to get students back to school. I just think that we need to do this as soon as possible.” Spagel said.

Spagel says there is always going to be students failing in any school district, but the high number of middle schoolers failing is unacceptable.

“56% is an absolute embarrassment and we have to be better than this. We owe our community, certainly we owe our children better than a failing form of education.” Spagel said.

We reached out to the Erie School District for comment, they released a statement which reads: