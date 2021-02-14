Daughter shares story of being donor match for her dad

What a better way to honor someone on Valentine’s Day than to give them the gift of life.

Here is one family’s story on being a match.

Not only is it Valentine’s Day, but it is also National Donor Day.

In honor of both days sharing the significance of the importance to keep loved ones close and to give and receive the gift of life.

“I could not imagine life without my dad,” said Stacy Cobb, Kidney Donor.

After her dad was on Dialysis for kidney function, Stacy knew something needed to be done.

“How many days a week he was going to be on it right away. I thought he is going to need a transplant. As soon as he said he needed to go, there was no question,” said Cobb.

After the joyful news of Stacy being a match for her dad, the worry set in when Stacy got COVID.

“It would just not come up negative in time so they had to cancel the surgery. They reassured me after I talked to the team that it was going to happen and not to give up. It just wasn’t going to happen at that time,” said Cobb.

After many negative COVID tests, Stacy was able to help her dad.

“Overwhelming it’s really special and to have your daughter so this without even having to ask. I know what else can you ask for in life,” said Daniel Costello, Donor Recipient.

Now at UPMC Hamot in Erie, everytime there is a kidney transplant surgery, the colors of blue and green will shine through, representing the gift of life.

“When there is a match with a family member, it truly is a special bond and what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to be a donor,” said Daniel Gibbons, President at UPMC Hamot.

The family is excited for what the future holds.

“Get back to a normal life and enjoy going on the boat again with us and seeing my girls who love him so much,” said Cobb.

According to Gibbons, every 10 minutes in Pennsylvania, someone is being told that they need a kidney transplant.

To become a registered organ donor, click here.