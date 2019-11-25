Daughter of missing Ohio man says that human remains found in June were of her fathers

Timothy Rhodes’s daughter Kristy Santiago said that Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed that the remains found in Springfield Township in June 2019 were of Rhodes. “Conneaut Police had notified my aunt that Pennsylvania Police had came in and got his case file from them so it was in our head automatically that it was him,” she said.

According to Ohio Attorney General’s website her father Timothy Rhodes is listed missing on Ohio’s missing persons list since October 2011. Santiago remembers her father fondly. “He was a guy who would do anything for anybody,” she said. Santiago said State Police found Rhodes’s wallet with his remains.

She said the Coroner told her that the cause of Rhodes’s death is undetermined at this time. Santiago said that a funeral home in Ashtabula will take care of Rhodes’s funeral arrangements.