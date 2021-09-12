Daves Archery in North East holds car show fundraiser

A car show was held at Daves Archery in North East to help raise money for their business.

People brought their cars for a registration fee of $5.

The fundraiser started at 11 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m.

The money from the fundraiser will help the Iroquois Archery Club cover expenses.

The car show also had raffles, a Chinese Auction, and people had the chance to register their car to win a prize.

“The expenses cover keeping the building running electricity. Events for things like raffles and supporting the youth,” said Tara Pound, Event Facilitator.

Over 100 cars were at the show and the archery club plans to continue their annual fundraiser.

