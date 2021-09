A well known eatery in Downtown Erie is now closed.

Dave’s Diner, which is known for its homestyle breakfasts and lunches, has closed.

According to their Facebook page, the diner hopes to reopen at a new location in Downtown Erie sometime in 2023.

The North Park Row location was in business for four years.

