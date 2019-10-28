David Belmondo named JET 24/FOX 66 morning anchor





He’s no stranger to waking up Erie! And now he’ll do it every morning Monday through Friday.

JET 24 and FOX 66 news anchorman David Belmondo has been named the new permanent anchor of JET 24’s Good Morning Erie 5 a.m.-7 a.m. and FOX 66 Good Day Erie at 8 a.m. Belmondo will also anchor JET 24 Action News at Noon. He’ll join veteran meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, Jay Puskar and the rest of the team on Your News Leader, Erie’s most watched morning TV newscast.

Belmondo has been the weekend anchor of JET 24/FOX 66 for 16 years and has been a regular contributor to the morning shows. Getting up early is nothing new for this broadcast news veteran. For a decade prior to his arrival at JET 24, he anchored another morning TV newscast in Erie.

Besides appearing every morning, Belmondo will also continue his popular franchise segment “Route 24”, where he takes viewers down the road to find interesting people, places, and things you didn’t know. He’ll also be presenting the heartwarming “Good Kid” segment each Monday on JET 24 at 6 p.m.

Very positive viewer response is one reason for the change. “Dave and Tom D have an unbelievable chemistry in the morning”, said news director Lou Baxter. “They are like brothers from another mother! You can be sure you’ll learn everything you need to know to be ready for the day ahead with Dave in the anchor chair. But you’re going to have fun too!” For trivia buffs, Belmondo is likely the only Erie TV anchor listed in the Guinness Book of World Records.

JET 24 and FOX 66 Love Living Local! And that tradition continues with the appointment of Dave Belmondo to the morning shows. He and his wife Leslie are the parents of three children and are longtime residents of Girard.

Reach out to him with your story ideas anytime at dbelmondo@wjettv.com.