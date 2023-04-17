A popular bridal store chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to eliminate more than 9,000 jobs.

Davids’s Bridal filed a warn notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor stating 9,236 positions will be eliminated nationwide, between April 17 and August 11. David’s Bridal has a location in Erie at the Millcreek Mall.

In a statement to JET 24 Action News, a company spokesperson said David’s Bridal store in Erie is open for business and the company intends to fulfill orders without disruption or delay.

The statement goes on to say it is expected dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted.