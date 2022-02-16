Davis administration discusses potential new plan for 2022 American Rescue Plan funding

County leaders gathered at the Erie County Courthouse to discuss the Davis Administrations desire to repeal the 2022 American Rescue Plan Funding.

Here is more on what the administration hopes to do and what county leaders are saying.

County Executive Brenton Davis and Erie County leaders came together for a day of listening to discuss a potential new plan for the 2022 American Rescue Plan funding, and what some claim is a lack of public input.

The Davis Administration is seeking to re-budget approximately 26 million dollars in ARP federal funding for the 2022 budget.

The decision was prompted after the former administration budgeted the 26 million last December with three outgoing members including former Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

“This council and this administration should determine. This is the mandate of our electorate that said these folks standing behind me and these folks on council are charting the course of history moving forward,” said Brenton Davis, (R), Erie County Executive.

The administration wanted to change the budget plan could lead to massive budget cuts for the Erie County Community College, along with other projects and programs.

Lack of input from the former administration is also an issue for the current members serving.

“Erie County deserves the opportunity to involve the public and seek input to create a viable plan for spending 2022 ARP funds which benefits the greater good,” said Mike Baker, Mayor of Corry.

Former County Councilman Carl Anderson disputes Davis’ claims and weighs in on the previous process used for money allocation.

“We had representatives from farm associations, from multiple leaders, volunteer fire companies. It ran the gamete of all of Erie County and their input was sought out, appreciated, and taken seriously, and I think the legislation that was passed shows that,” said Carl Anderson, Former Erie County Councilman.

While unity is wanted among county council members, four of whom supported the first measure, Anderson believes that it will only bring division.